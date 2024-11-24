Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-1, Bradley 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bradley Braves at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. The Blue Raiders pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Braves.

Middle Tennessee's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with South Florida on Friday. Middle Tennessee walked away with a 95-88 victory over South Florida.

Middle Tennessee's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jestin Porter, who went 9 for 12 en route to 26 points. The dominant performance also gave Porter a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Essam Mostafa was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raiders , sneaking past 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Braves have posted since February 24th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bradley to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zek Montgomery, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points. Another player making a difference was Darius Hannah, who went 5 for 6 en route to 11 points plus seven rebounds and five steals.

Middle Tennessee's win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Bradley, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 5-1.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Middle Tennessee just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 52.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Bradley is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.