Who's Playing
N. Iowa Panthers @ Bradley Braves
Current Records: N. Iowa 12-9, Bradley 15-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $4.08
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Carver Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
N. Iowa unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 77-63 to the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Iowa in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, Bradley fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Sycamores on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 95-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sycamores. Bradley's loss signaled the end of their nine-game winning streak.
The losing side was boosted by Duke Deen, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Malevy Leons, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.
The Panthers' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-9. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-6.
N. Iowa will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Iowa is playing as the underdog, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
N. Iowa came up short against the Braves in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 72-66. Can N. Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Bradley is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 137 points.
Series History
Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.
- Mar 03, 2023 - Bradley 72 vs. N. Iowa 66
- Feb 04, 2023 - Bradley 77 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Nov 30, 2022 - Bradley 68 vs. N. Iowa 53
- Feb 02, 2022 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - Bradley 71 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Jan 11, 2021 - Bradley 75 vs. N. Iowa 73
- Jan 10, 2021 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - N. Iowa 86 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - N. Iowa 69 vs. Bradley 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bradley 57 vs. N. Iowa 54