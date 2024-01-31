Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: N. Iowa 12-9, Bradley 15-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Carver Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

N. Iowa unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 77-63 to the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Iowa in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Bradley fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Sycamores on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 95-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sycamores. Bradley's loss signaled the end of their nine-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Duke Deen, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Malevy Leons, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Panthers' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-9. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-6.

N. Iowa will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Iowa is playing as the underdog, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

N. Iowa came up short against the Braves in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 72-66. Can N. Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.