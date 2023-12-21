Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: SIUE 7-5, Bradley 6-5

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

The SIUE Cougars will head out on the road to face off against the Bradley Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver Arena. SIUE is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

SIUE scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They steamrolled past the Saints 99-56 at home. That 99-56 margin sets a new team best for SIUE this season.

Meanwhile, Bradley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They lost 69-67 to the Dukes on a last-minute layup with but a second left in the second quarter.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malevy Leons, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Duke Deen, who scored 15 points along with three steals.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

SIUE couldn't quite finish off Bradley in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 and fell 56-54. Can SIUE avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Bradley has won both of the games they've played against SIUE in the last 2 years.