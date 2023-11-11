Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Utah State 1-0, Bradley 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will head out on the road to face off against the Bradley Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Utah State took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Hardrockers, posting a 101-48 victory at home. With Utah State ahead 51-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bradley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blazers and snuck past 73-71. Winning is a bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, as Bradley did.

Bradley got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Malevy Leons out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Darius Hannah, who earned 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Braves, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Utah State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Everything went Utah State's way against Bradley in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as Utah State made off with a 84-62 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bradley is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.