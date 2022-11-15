Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Bradley

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Bradley 1-1

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. Bradley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.

The Braves have to be hurting after a devastating 84-62 loss at the hands of the Utah State Aggies this past Friday. Connor Hickman wasn't much of a difference maker for Bradley; Hickman finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 88-83 to the Michigan Wolverines. Emoni Bates put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points along with five boards.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.00

Odds

The Braves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Braves slightly, as the game opened with the Braves as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.