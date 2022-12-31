Who's Playing
Illinois-Chicago @ Bradley
Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-5; Bradley 9-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Bradley Braves and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Bradley is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for the Braves as they fell 63-60 to the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday. One thing holding Bradley back was the mediocre play of guard Duke Deen, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Speaking of close games: it was close, but Illinois-Chicago ultimately received the gift of a 55-51 win from a begrudging Illinois State squad on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Illinois-Chicago's guard Toby Okani did his thing and had 18 points along with seven blocks and seven boards.
Illinois-Chicago's victory lifted them to 9-5 while Bradley's loss dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if Illinois-Chicago can repeat their recent success or if the Braves bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bradley and Illinois-Chicago both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Bradley 65 vs. Illinois-Chicago 56
- Nov 17, 2018 - Illinois-Chicago 71 vs. Bradley 70