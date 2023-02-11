Who's Playing
Murray State @ Bradley
Current Records: Murray State 13-12; Bradley 18-8
What to Know
The Bradley Braves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bradley and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. The Braves will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.
Bradley strolled past the Illinois State Redbirds with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 79-61. Bradley relied on the efforts of forward Malevy Leons, who had 21 points, and forward Rienk Mast, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, a win for MSU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 92-68 punch to the gut against the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Rob Perry had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points.
Bradley's victory lifted them to 18-8 while Murray State's loss dropped them down to 13-12. We'll see if Bradley can repeat their recent success or if the Racers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Murray State 67 vs. Bradley 58