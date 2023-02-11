Who's Playing

Murray State @ Bradley

Current Records: Murray State 13-12; Bradley 18-8

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bradley and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. The Braves will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

Bradley strolled past the Illinois State Redbirds with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 79-61. Bradley relied on the efforts of forward Malevy Leons, who had 21 points, and forward Rienk Mast, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, a win for MSU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 92-68 punch to the gut against the Drake Bulldogs. Guard Rob Perry had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Bradley's victory lifted them to 18-8 while Murray State's loss dropped them down to 13-12. We'll see if Bradley can repeat their recent success or if the Racers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.