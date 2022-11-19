Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Bradley

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-0; Bradley 2-1

What to Know

The Bradley Braves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Carver Arena. The Braves earned a 68-57 win in their most recent contest against SE Missouri State in November of 2018.

Everything went Bradley's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with an 89-61 win. Bradley got double-digit scores from five players: forward Malevy Leons (16), forward Ja'Shon Henry (15), guard Connor Hickman (11), guard Ville Tahvanainen (11), and guard Zek Montgomery (10). Tahvanainen had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah State Aggies last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SE Missouri State beat the Evansville Aces 67-61 on Wednesday.

Their wins bumped Bradley to 2-1 and the Redhawks to 3-0. In Bradley's victory, Ja'Shon Henry had 15 points along with five rebounds and Malevy Leons had 16 points in addition to six boards. We'll see if SE Missouri State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bradley have won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last eight years.