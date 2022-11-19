Who's Playing
SE Missouri State @ Bradley
Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-0; Bradley 2-1
What to Know
The Bradley Braves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Carver Arena. The Braves earned a 68-57 win in their most recent contest against SE Missouri State in November of 2018.
Everything went Bradley's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with an 89-61 win. Bradley got double-digit scores from five players: forward Malevy Leons (16), forward Ja'Shon Henry (15), guard Connor Hickman (11), guard Ville Tahvanainen (11), and guard Zek Montgomery (10). Tahvanainen had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah State Aggies last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SE Missouri State beat the Evansville Aces 67-61 on Wednesday.
Their wins bumped Bradley to 2-1 and the Redhawks to 3-0. In Bradley's victory, Ja'Shon Henry had 15 points along with five rebounds and Malevy Leons had 16 points in addition to six boards. We'll see if SE Missouri State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bradley have won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last eight years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Bradley 68 vs. SE Missouri State 57
- Dec 20, 2017 - Bradley 75 vs. SE Missouri State 67
- Nov 18, 2016 - Bradley 84 vs. SE Missouri State 78