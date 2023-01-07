Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Bradley

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-10; Bradley 10-6

What to Know

The Bradley Braves won both of their matches against the Valparaiso Beacons last season (71-56 and 79-55) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Bradley and Valpo will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Carver Arena. The Braves are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Bradley came up short against the Murray State Racers on Wednesday, falling 67-58. Guard Duke Deen had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Valpo was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 69-67 to the Northern Iowa Panthers. Despite the loss, Valpo had strong showings from forward Ben Krikke, who had 20 points and six assists, and guard Quinton Green, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Braves are now 10-6 while the Beacons sit at 6-10. Bradley doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-1 after losses this year -- so Valpo (5-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Bradley have won six out of their last 11 games against Valparaiso.