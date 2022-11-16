Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Missouri State 1-0; Brigham Young 1-1

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Missouri State Bears at 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory.

BYU came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs last Friday, falling 82-75. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: Spencer Johnson (17), Rudi Williams (15), Fousseyni Traore (14), and Gideon George (11).

Meanwhile, MSU took their game at home last week with ease, bagging an 82-47 victory over the Missouri S&T Miners.

BYU is now 1-1 while MSU sits at 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars are 357th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 12.6 on average. The Bears experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brigham Young won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.