How to watch Brigham Young vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Brigham Young vs. Nevada basketball game
Who's Playing
Brigham Young (home) vs. Nevada (away)
Current Records: Brigham Young 7-4; Nevada 7-3
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Brigham Young Cougars at 9 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. Nevada is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Nevada took down the Air Force Falcons 100-85 on Saturday. G Jalen Harris was the offensive standout of the contest for the Wolf Pack, as he had 31 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, BYU simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the UNLV Rebels 83-50. Four players on BYU scored in the double digits: F Dalton Nixon (17), G Alex Barcello (13), F Yoeli Childs (13), and G Connor Harding (12).
Nevada isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Wolf Pack to 7-3 and the Cougars to 7-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wolf Pack and the Cougars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 06, 2018 - Nevada 86 vs. Brigham Young 70
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke's Carey is Freshman of the Week
Carey had a stellar week and Edwards bumps UNC's Cole Anthony from the top spot in our freshman...
-
Louisville vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
This AP voter has Ohio State way too low
The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points
-
WKU star will miss season with injury
Bassey was leading the Hilltoppers in blocks, points and rebounds before sustaining an injury...
-
Coaches Poll: Duke back into top five
Only one team drops out, but there's a lot of movement within the top 25
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas stayed steady at Nos. 1 and 2, while OSU moved up to No. 3
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans