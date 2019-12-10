How to watch Brigham Young vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brigham Young (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: Brigham Young 7-4; Nevada 7-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Brigham Young Cougars at 9 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. Nevada is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Nevada took down the Air Force Falcons 100-85 on Saturday. G Jalen Harris was the offensive standout of the contest for the Wolf Pack, as he had 31 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, BYU simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the UNLV Rebels 83-50. Four players on BYU scored in the double digits: F Dalton Nixon (17), G Alex Barcello (13), F Yoeli Childs (13), and G Connor Harding (12).

Nevada isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Wolf Pack to 7-3 and the Cougars to 7-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wolf Pack and the Cougars clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.