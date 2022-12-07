Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ Brigham Young
Current Records: Utah Valley 4-4; Brigham Young 5-4
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines will take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Marriott Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a win, while BYU will be looking to right the ship.
The Wolverines beat the Long Beach State Beach 88-78 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, BYU was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 69-68 to the South Dakota Coyotes. BYU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Rudi Williams, who had 20 points, and guard Dallin Hall, who had 14 points and six assists.
Utah Valley is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Wolverines were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cougars when the two teams previously met in December of last year, winning 72-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Valley since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Brigham Young have won four out of their last six games against Utah Valley.
- Dec 01, 2021 - Utah Valley 72 vs. Brigham Young 65
- Nov 28, 2020 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Utah Valley 60
- Nov 09, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Utah Valley 65
- Nov 29, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Utah Valley 58
- Nov 26, 2016 - Utah Valley 114 vs. Brigham Young 101
- Nov 13, 2015 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Utah Valley 54