How to watch Brigham Young vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Brigham Young vs. Virginia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Brigham Young (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)
Current Records: Brigham Young 4-3; Virginia Tech 6-1
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It looks like Virginia Tech got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 89-62 punch to the gut against the Dayton Flyers.
As for BYU, it looks like BYU got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Cougars 71-56.
It was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 80-77 to BYU when the teams last met four seasons ago. Can the Hokies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brigham Young won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Mar 18, 2016 - Brigham Young 80 vs. Virginia Tech 77
-
