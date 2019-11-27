How to watch Brigham Young vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brigham Young (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

Current Records: Brigham Young 4-3; Virginia Tech 6-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Brigham Young Cougars at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like Virginia Tech got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 89-62 punch to the gut against the Dayton Flyers.

As for BYU, it looks like BYU got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Cougars 71-56.

It was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 80-77 to BYU when the teams last met four seasons ago. Can the Hokies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brigham Young won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.