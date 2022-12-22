Who's Playing

Weber State @ Brigham Young

Current Records: Weber State 5-7; Brigham Young 9-5

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats are 1-6 against the Brigham Young Cougars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Weber State is staying on the road to face off against BYU at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Marriott Center.

The Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah State Aggies on Monday, sneaking past 75-72. Five players on Weber State scored in the double digits: forward Dillon Jones (16), guard Junior Ballard (14), forward Dyson Koehler (12), guard KJ Cunningham (11), and guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, the Lindenwood Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday BYU proved too difficult a challenge. BYU took their matchup against the Lions by a conclusive 90-61 score.

Weber State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-7), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 5-7 and the Cougars to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Weber State and BYU clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brigham Young have won six out of their last seven games against Weber State.