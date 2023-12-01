Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Bryant 4-4, Brown 2-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

After four games on the road, Brown is heading back home. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Brown might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Brown found out the hard way. They took a 82-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.

The losing side was boosted by Nana Owusu-Anane, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kino Lilly Jr., who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their match at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 108-74 victory over the Pride. The win was just what Bryant needed coming off of a 100-75 loss in their prior match.

Their wins bumped the Bears to 2-6 and the Bobcats to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Brown was able to grind out a solid win over Bryant when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 72-60. Does Brown have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bryant turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Brown has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Bryant.