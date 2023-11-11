Who's Playing

Loyola-Md. Greyhounds @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Loyola-Md. 0-1, Brown 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola-Md. Greyhounds will head out on the road to face off against the Brown Bears at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Loyola-Md. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. Their bruising 93-73 defeat to the Gators on Monday might stick with them for a while. Loyola-Md. was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Loyola-Md.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Golden Dike, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds. Tyson Commander was another key contributor, earning 15 points.

Meanwhile, Brown's game on Monday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Raiders by a score of 72-70.

The Greyhounds' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Loyola-Md. beat Brown 75-70 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola-Md. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola-Md. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.