Who's Playing

Loyola-Md. Greyhounds @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Loyola-Md. 0-1, Brown 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Brown Bears will be playing at home against the Loyola-Md. Greyhounds at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 31-31 at halftime, Brown was not quite Colgate's equal in the second half on Monday. The Bears fell just short of the Raiders by a score of 72-70.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Md. had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were the victim of a painful 93-73 defeat at the hands of the Gators. Loyola-Md. was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Loyola-Md.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Golden Dike, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyson Commander, who earned 15 points.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Greyhounds, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Looking ahead, Brown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-10-1 record against the spread.

Brown came up short against Loyola-Md. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 75-70. Will Brown have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Brown is a big 10.5-point favorite against Loyola-Md., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Loyola-Md. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.