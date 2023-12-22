Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Siena 2-9, Brown 3-9

What to Know

After three games on the road, Brown is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Siena Saints at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Two weeks ago, the Bears found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-54 punch to the gut against the Friars. Brown has struggled against Providence recently, as their matchup two weeks ago was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Brown's defeat came about despite a quality game from Nana Owusu-Anane, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Brown struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 95-74 loss at the hands of the Big Red.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Brown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 4-7, while Siena is 1-10.

Odds

Brown is a big 11.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

