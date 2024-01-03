Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Brown looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 42-34 lead against Vermont.

Brown came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Vermont Catamounts @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Vermont 9-5, Brown 4-10

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

The Vermont Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Vermont last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the RedHawks.

Meanwhile, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 69-65 to the Seawolves.

The Catamounts have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-5 record this season. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Brown, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Brown will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 4-8, while Brown is 4-9.

Vermont is a 4-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last 3 years.