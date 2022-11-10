Who's Playing

Colgate @ Brown

Current Records: Colgate 0-1; Brown 0-1

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders' road trip will continue as they head to Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday to face off against the Brown Bears. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Colgate was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 88-87 to the Buffalo Bulls. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Raiders had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Brown ended up a good deal behind the Vermont Catamounts when they played on Monday, losing 80-65.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 53.80% from the floor on average, which is the 51st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Brown has allowed their opponents to shoot 53.80% from the floor on average, which is the 51st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.