Who's Playing

Columbia @ Brown

Current Records: Columbia 6-14; Brown 9-9

What to Know

The Brown Bears and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Bears as they fell 81-78 to the Yale Bulldogs on Monday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Columbia and the Cornell Big Red on Monday was not particularly close, with Columbia falling 102-85.

The losses put Brown at 9-9 and Columbia at 6-14. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown is stumbling into the game with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brown have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.