Who's Playing

Cornell @ Brown

Current Records: Cornell 15-7; Brown 12-10

What to Know

The Brown Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bears and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown should still be riding high after a win, while Cornell will be looking to regain their footing.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Brown sidestepped the Harvard Crimson for a 68-65 victory.

Meanwhile, Cornell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Brown is now 12-10 while the Big Red sit at 15-7. The Bears are 6-5 after wins this year, and Cornell is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Series History

Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Brown.