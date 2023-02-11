Who's Playing
Cornell @ Brown
Current Records: Cornell 15-7; Brown 12-10
What to Know
The Brown Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bears and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown should still be riding high after a win, while Cornell will be looking to regain their footing.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Brown sidestepped the Harvard Crimson for a 68-65 victory.
Meanwhile, Cornell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Pennsylvania Quakers.
Brown is now 12-10 while the Big Red sit at 15-7. The Bears are 6-5 after wins this year, and Cornell is 4-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Brown.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Cornell 80 vs. Brown 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - Brown 81 vs. Cornell 80
- Jan 30, 2022 - Cornell 74 vs. Brown 72