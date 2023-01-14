Who's Playing
Princeton @ Brown
Current Records: Princeton 12-4; Brown 8-8
What to Know
The Princeton Tigers won both of their matches against the Brown Bears last season (76-74 and 69-50) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Tigers are staying on the road to face off against Brown at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Princeton beat the Cornell Big Red 75-68 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Brown was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday, winning 77-70.
Princeton is now 12-4 while Brown sits at 8-8. The Tigers are 10-1 after wins this year, the Bears 4-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
Series History
Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Princeton 69 vs. Brown 50
- Jan 15, 2022 - Princeton 76 vs. Brown 74