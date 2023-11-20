Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Howard 2-3, Bryant 2-3

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

What to Know

After three games on the road, Bryant is heading back home. They will take on the Howard Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Bryant might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

Bryant made the experts look like fools , as the team pulled off a huge upset of FAU. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 61-52.

Bryant can attribute much of their success to Sherif Gross-Bullock, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Earl Timberlake, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bison found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 85-63 punch to the gut against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Howard's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Dockery, who scored 16 points along with 3 assists.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for the Bison, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.