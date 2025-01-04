Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Maine 8-7, Bryant 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Bryant is heading back home. They and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.7 points per game this season.

Bryant is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Grand Canyon. Bryant was dealt a punishing 112-66 loss at the hands of Grand Canyon on Monday. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 61-23.

Meanwhile, Maine entered their matchup against Boston U. on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Maine fell just short of Boston U. by a score of 59-56. The Black Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Kellen Tynes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Bryant has not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for Maine, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Bryant has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Bryant against Maine in their previous matchup back in March, as the team secured an 84-58 win. Does Bryant have another victory up their sleeve, or will Maine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bryant has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Maine.