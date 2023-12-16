Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Towson 5-5, Bryant 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Towson Tigers will take on the Bryant Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at UBS Arena. Towson will be strutting in after a win while Bryant will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Towson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Retrievers with points to spare, taking the game 89-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for Towson.

Meanwhile, Bryant managed to keep up with Cincinnati until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulldogs were dealt a punishing 85-53 loss at the hands of the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Bryant has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Earl Timberlake, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Withers, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bryant struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Cincinnati pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

The win got the Tigers back to even at 5-5. As for the Bulldogs, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson came up short against Bryant when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 69-59. Can Towson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.