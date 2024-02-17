Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: UMass Lowell 16-7, Bryant 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chace Athletic Center. Coming off a loss in a game UMass Lowell was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the River Hawks couldn't handle the Highlanders and fell 71-64.

Meanwhile, Bryant entered their tilt with the Black Bears with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Black Bears by a score of 77-72 on Thursday.

The River Hawks' loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-7. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 85-71. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Bryant is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UMass Lowell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.