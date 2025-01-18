Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: UMass Lowell 13-5, Bryant 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bryant is 0-5 against UMass Lowell since January of 2023 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.4 points per game this season.

Bryant is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Albany. Bryant came out on top against Albany by a score of 89-79 on Thursday. The win was nothing new for the Bulldogs as they're now sitting on three straight.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Albany only posted ten.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over N.J. Tech on Saturday, taking the game 70-62.

Bryant's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for UMass Lowell, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.4 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bryant came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 77-70. Will Bryant have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 2 years.