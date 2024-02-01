Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: UMBC 6-15, Bryant 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UMBC has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UMBC Retrievers and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chace Athletic Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UMBC on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, Bryant unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 67-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bryant in their matchups with Vermont: they've now lost three in a row.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMBC came up short against Bryant in their previous matchup on January 6th, falling 81-67. Can UMBC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bryant.