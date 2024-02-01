Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: UMBC 6-15, Bryant 13-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Chace Athletic Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Bryant unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 67-57 to the Catamounts. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bryant in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMBC last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Highlanders. UMBC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8. As for the Retrievers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Bryant is a big 11.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

UMBC has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bryant.