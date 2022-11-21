Who's Playing

Detroit @ Bryant

Current Records: Detroit 2-2; Bryant 3-1

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Detroit Titans at noon ET Monday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bryant didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 91-85 victory.

Meanwhile, Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 76-55 defeat to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Bryant is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Bryant is now 3-1 while the Titans sit at 2-2. The Bulldogs are 1-1 after wins this season, and Detroit is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.