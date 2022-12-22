Who's Playing

Towson @ Bryant

Current Records: Towson 8-4; Bryant 8-4

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs and the Towson Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at noon ET on Thursday at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Bryant has to be hurting after a devastating 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Liberty Flames this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-66 to the Northern Iowa Panthers. One thing holding Towson back was the mediocre play of guard Nicolas Timberlake, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 12-point finish.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 8-4. Bryant is 2-1 after losses this year, Towson 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.