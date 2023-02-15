Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Bryant

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-7; Bryant 16-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bryant Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chace Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for Bryant as they fell 76-73 to the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell lost to the Vermont Catamounts on the road by a decisive 93-81 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bryant is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Bryant, who are 11-11-1 against the spread.

Bryant is now 16-9 while the River Hawks sit at 20-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the game boasting the 14th most points per game in college basketball at 81.6. UMass Lowell has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UMass Lowell won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.