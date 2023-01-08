Who's Playing

UMBC @ Bryant

Current Records: UMBC 10-6; Bryant 10-5

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Retrievers and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Chace Athletic Center. UMBC should still be riding high after a win, while Bryant will be looking to right the ship.

UMBC beat the Albany Great Danes 92-83 this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bryant came up short against the Vermont Catamounts this past Thursday, falling 74-64.

UMBC is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Retrievers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

UMBC's victory brought them up to 10-6 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 10-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UMBC is 46th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.9 on average. Bryant's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.