Who's Playing

Vermont @ Bryant

Current Records: Vermont 18-10; Bryant 17-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Chace Athletic Center. The Catamounts earned a 74-64 win in their most recent matchup against Bryant in January.

Vermont had enough points to win and then some against the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday, taking their contest 81-70.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Vermont is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Vermont against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Vermont to 18-10 and Bryant to 17-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.