Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: American 7-7, Bucknell 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Bucknell will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bucknell's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Crusaders by a score of 70-58. That 12 points margin sets a new team best for Bucknell this season.

Even though American has not done well against Lehigh recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Eagles rang in the new year with a 75-66 win over the Mountain Hawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for American.

The Bison's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-10. As for the Eagles, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, American is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Bucknell.

Bucknell came up short against American in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 64-59. Will Bucknell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

American is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell and American both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.