Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Bucknell after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 26-19 lead against Army.
If Bucknell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-18 in no time. On the other hand, Army will have to make due with a 10-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ Bucknell Bison
Current Records: Army 10-18, Bucknell 10-18
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Sojka Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Army unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 85-54 loss at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. Army was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-16.
Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 73-59 to the Crusaders. Bucknell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Black Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 10-18. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season.
Army will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Army's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Bison over their last nine matchups.
Army came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 66-56. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Bucknell is a 4.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 124 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bucknell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Bucknell 66 vs. Army 56
- Feb 04, 2023 - Bucknell 73 vs. Army 67
- Jan 18, 2023 - Bucknell 68 vs. Army 66
- Feb 23, 2022 - Army 73 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Army 96 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 29, 2020 - Army 68 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Bucknell 67 vs. Army 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Bucknell 62 vs. Army 61
- Jan 02, 2019 - Bucknell 64 vs. Army 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army 71