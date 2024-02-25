Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Bucknell after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 26-19 lead against Army.

If Bucknell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-18 in no time. On the other hand, Army will have to make due with a 10-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Army 10-18, Bucknell 10-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Sojka Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Army unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 85-54 loss at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. Army was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-16.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 73-59 to the Crusaders. Bucknell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Black Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 10-18. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season.

Army will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Army's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Bison over their last nine matchups.

Army came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 66-56. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bucknell is a 4.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 124 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.