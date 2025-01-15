Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-7, Bucknell 6-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, things could have been worse for Holy Cross, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-65 loss to Lafayette. The Crusaders have struggled against the Leopards recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Nugent, who earned 18 points. Caleb Kenney was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against American on Saturday and fell 68-58.

The losing side was boosted by Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lafayette on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Bucknell was Josh Bascoe's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Bucknell smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Holy Cross' loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Bucknell, they dropped their record down to 6-11 with the defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Holy Cross has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've only made 29.9% of their threes this season. Given Holy Cross' sizable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Holy Cross beat Bucknell 73-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.