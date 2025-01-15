Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Bucknell Bison
Current Records: Holy Cross 10-7, Bucknell 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Saturday, things could have been worse for Holy Cross, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-65 loss to Lafayette. The Crusaders have struggled against the Leopards recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Nugent, who earned 18 points. Caleb Kenney was another key player, going 7 for 11 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against American on Saturday and fell 68-58.
The losing side was boosted by Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Lafayette on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Bucknell was Josh Bascoe's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Even though they lost, Bucknell smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Holy Cross' loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Bucknell, they dropped their record down to 6-11 with the defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Holy Cross has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've only made 29.9% of their threes this season. Given Holy Cross' sizable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.
Holy Cross beat Bucknell 73-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 03, 2024 - Bucknell 70 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 21, 2023 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Bucknell 73
- Dec 30, 2022 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Bucknell 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Holy Cross 78 vs. Bucknell 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - Bucknell 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Feb 17, 2020 - Bucknell 69 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - Bucknell 75 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 65