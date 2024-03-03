Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Lafayette 11-19, Bucknell 12-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Bucknell proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Greyhounds as the Bison made off with a 68-46 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Bucknell has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Bison and bumps their season record up to 12-18. As for the Leopards, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, Bucknell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Bucknell couldn't quite finish off the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January and fell 75-72. Will Bucknell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bucknell is a 4-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bison slightly, as the game opened with the Bison as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.