Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bucknell and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 44-29.

If Bucknell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with an 0-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-5, Bucknell 3-2

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Sojka Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Bison will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Saturday, Bucknell needed a bit of extra time to put away Richmond. They secured an 80-76 W over the Spiders. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bison were down by 21 with 1:49 left in the first half.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was Josh Bascoe, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 11th straight loss dating back to last season. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 84-64 walloping at the hands of George Wash.

Despite their defeat, N.J. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tariq Francis, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake Goldberg, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Bucknell now has a winning record of 3-2. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

Bucknell strolled past N.J. Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 79-63. Will Bucknell repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bucknell is a big 13.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.