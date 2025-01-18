Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Navy 5-13, Bucknell 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bucknell is 2-8 against Navy since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison will be strutting in after a victory while the Midshipmen will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bucknell took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They managed an 86-82 win over Holy Cross. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bison considering their 58-point performance the matchup before.

Bucknell got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ruot Bijiek out in front who scored 14 points plus five rebounds. Bijiek had some trouble finding his footing against American on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Bascoe, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 73-66 to Colgate.

Austin Benigni put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 25 points in addition to eight assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Donovan Draper, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Bucknell's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-11. As for Navy, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-13.

Bucknell beat Navy 80-67 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Bucknell have another victory up their sleeve, or will Navy turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.