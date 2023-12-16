Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Radford 8-4, Bucknell 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Radford has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Bucknell Bison at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Highlanders strolled past the Keydets with points to spare, taking the game 73-56.

Meanwhile, Bucknell scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Saturday. They came out on top against the Nittany Lions by a score of 76-67. Bucknell's victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 21.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bucknell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jack Forrest, who scored 23 points along with three steals. Noah Williamson was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Highlanders' win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Bison, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-7.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Radford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6 rebounds per game. Given Radford's sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.