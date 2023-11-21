Halftime Report

Southern Indiana is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-26 lead against Bucknell.

If Southern Indiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-4 in no time. On the other hand, Bucknell will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-4, Bucknell 1-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Bucknell is heading back home. They will take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Bucknell and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Blue Devils on the road and fell 90-60. Bucknell found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 79-78 to the Explorers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nolan Causwell, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremiah Hernandez, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Bison's defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for the Screaming Eagles, they bumped their record down to 1-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, Bucknell is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bucknell is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Injury Report for Bucknell

Elvin Edmonds IV: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Southern Indiana

No Injury Information