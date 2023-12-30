Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: St. Peter's 5-5, Bucknell 3-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

What to Know

St. Peter's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Bucknell Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. St. Peter's has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, the Peacocks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over the Cougars.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Bucknell found out the hard way last Friday. They took a 68-52 bruising from the Warriors. Bucknell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Bucknell were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Peacocks have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-5 record this season. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, St. Peter's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

St. Peter's beat Bucknell 82-71 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Peter's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Peter's is a slight 1-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 123 points.

Series History

St. Peter's won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.