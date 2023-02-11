Who's Playing

Colgate @ Bucknell

Current Records: Colgate 18-8; Bucknell 10-16

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2020. Bucknell and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Raiders should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Bucknell will be looking to regain their footing.

Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-65 to the Navy Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, Colgate made easy work of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday and carried off an 81-53 victory.

The Bison are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Bucknell is now 10-16 while the Raiders sit at 18-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell is stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Colgate's favor.

The Raiders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 17 games against Bucknell.