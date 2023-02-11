Who's Playing
Colgate @ Bucknell
Current Records: Colgate 18-8; Bucknell 10-16
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2020. Bucknell and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at noon ET Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Raiders should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Bucknell will be looking to regain their footing.
Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-65 to the Navy Midshipmen.
Meanwhile, Colgate made easy work of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday and carried off an 81-53 victory.
The Bison are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Bucknell is now 10-16 while the Raiders sit at 18-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell is stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Bucknell, Colgate ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Colgate's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 17 games against Bucknell.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Colgate 71 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 03, 2022 - Colgate 96 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 02, 2022 - Colgate 83 vs. Bucknell 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 56
- Mar 10, 2021 - Colgate 105 vs. Bucknell 75
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bucknell 71 vs. Colgate 70
- Jan 20, 2020 - Colgate 80 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colgate 94 vs. Bucknell 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 09, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Colgate 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 54
- Feb 12, 2018 - Bucknell 65 vs. Colgate 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Bucknell 63 vs. Colgate 51
- Feb 13, 2017 - Bucknell 75 vs. Colgate 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colgate 91 vs. Bucknell 81
- Jan 16, 2016 - Colgate 84 vs. Bucknell 73