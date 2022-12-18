Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Bucknell

Current Records: Merrimack 2-11; Bucknell 6-4

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Merrimack Warriors at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Sojka Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bison came up short against the La Salle Explorers last week, falling 82-72. Bucknell's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Ian Motta, who had 18 points, and center Andre Screen, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Merrimack as they fell 50-47 to the Maine Black Bears on Sunday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Warriors had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put Bucknell at 6-4 and Merrimack at 2-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bucknell comes into the matchup boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.50%. Less enviably, Merrimack is stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.