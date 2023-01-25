Who's Playing
Navy @ Bucknell
Current Records: Navy 10-10; Bucknell 8-13
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison haven't won a matchup against the Navy Midshipmen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Bucknell and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a win, while the Bison will be looking to right the ship.
The point spread favored Bucknell this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Holy Cross Crusaders 80-73. Guard Elvin Edmonds IV had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Navy beat the Army West Point Black Knights 77-71 this past Saturday. Four players on Navy scored in the double digits: guard Christian Jones (21), forward Tyler Nelson (16), forward Daniel Deaver (14), and guard Sean Yoder (13).
Bucknell's defeat took them down to 8-13 while Navy's victory pulled them up to 10-10. If the Midshipmen want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bison's center Alex Timmerman, who had 17 points along with nine boards, and forward Ruot Bijiek, who had 12 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Series History
Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Navy.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Navy 81 vs. Bucknell 63
- Jan 07, 2022 - Navy 73 vs. Bucknell 55
- Jan 03, 2021 - Navy 63 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Navy 78 vs. Bucknell 69
- Feb 12, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 08, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Bucknell 56
- Feb 27, 2019 - Navy 64 vs. Bucknell 53
- Jan 30, 2019 - Bucknell 69 vs. Navy 57
- Feb 21, 2018 - Bucknell 85 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 24, 2018 - Bucknell 87 vs. Navy 67
- Mar 05, 2017 - Bucknell 70 vs. Navy 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Bucknell 82 vs. Navy 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - Bucknell 59 vs. Navy 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Bucknell 77 vs. Navy 73
- Dec 30, 2015 - Bucknell 88 vs. Navy 58