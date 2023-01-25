Who's Playing

Navy @ Bucknell

Current Records: Navy 10-10; Bucknell 8-13

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison haven't won a matchup against the Navy Midshipmen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Bucknell and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Sojka Pavilion. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a win, while the Bison will be looking to right the ship.

The point spread favored Bucknell this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Holy Cross Crusaders 80-73. Guard Elvin Edmonds IV had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Navy beat the Army West Point Black Knights 77-71 this past Saturday. Four players on Navy scored in the double digits: guard Christian Jones (21), forward Tyler Nelson (16), forward Daniel Deaver (14), and guard Sean Yoder (13).

Bucknell's defeat took them down to 8-13 while Navy's victory pulled them up to 10-10. If the Midshipmen want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bison's center Alex Timmerman, who had 17 points along with nine boards, and forward Ruot Bijiek, who had 12 points in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Navy.