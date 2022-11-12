Who's Playing

Niagara @ Bucknell

Current Records: Niagara 0-1; Bucknell 1-0

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Niagara Purple Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Bucknell took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 113-52 win over the Lebanon Valley Flying Dutchmen.

Meanwhile, Niagara was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 71-49 loss to the Maryland Terrapins. Braxton Bayless (14 points) and Sam Iorio (12 points) were the top scorers for Niagara.

Bucknell is now 1-0 while Niagara sits at a mirror-image 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bison enter the contest with 71.2 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Purple Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Niagara.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a 3.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.