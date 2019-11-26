How to watch Bucknell vs. Yale: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Bucknell vs. Yale basketball game
Who's Playing
Bucknell (home) vs. Yale (away)
Current Records: Bucknell 3-4; Yale 4-3
What to Know
The Yale Bulldogs will square off against the Bucknell Bison at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at HP Field House.
Yale has more to be thankful for after their game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday. The Bulldogs made easy work of WMU and carried off a 73-51 victory.
As for Bucknell, Bucknell can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against the Seattle Redhawks by a score of 77-70.
Their wins bumped Yale to 4-3 and Bucknell to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Bison clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
